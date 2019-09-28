Best smart TV deals on Flipkart & Amazon festival sale

Arch-rivals Flipkart and Amazon are all geared up to host the new edition of Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sale on September 29 and continue till October 4.

Both the companies are offering lucrative deals on numerous television brands including Samsung, LG, Sony, Xiaomi, TCL and also the new entrant OnePlus. To help you make an informed decision, DH has listed the top five smart TV deals available on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Here are top smart TV deals offered on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO (32-inch)

It is available for Rs 12,499 against MRP Rs 14,999. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 6,500 exchange deal in addition to an extra discount with select bank cards.

Key features:

It comes with HD Ready (1366 x 768p) screen, support 60Hz display refresh rate, a 64-bit quad-core processor, stereo speakers, 20W sound output, HDMI x 3, USB ports x 2, Android-based PatchWall OS, Chromecast Built-in, Play Movies, Google Assistant, File Manager, Media Player, TV Manager, TV Guide App, LIVE TV App, VP9 Profile 2, H.265, H264, 14 Content Partners.

It also comes with Hotstar, Voot, Sony Liv, Sun NXT, Zee5, Hungama Play, ALT Balaji, VIU, Play Store support.

Samsung Frame QLED TV



The Frame TV (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The 55-inch Samsung Frame QLED TV will be available for as low as Rs 84,990 against the launch price of Rs 1,19,999 and it can be noted that this offer is valid for a limited time (September 29-October 4) on Flipkart.

Also, if the consumer doing pre-paid transactions through credit cards, debit cards and net banking will get instant cashback of Rs 5,000.

Key features:

Samsung Frame TV runs on proprietary Tizen OS backed by company's in-house intelligent 4-core Quantum Processor 4K powered display, which can instantly upscale content for sharper details and refined colors. The processor comes with 1.7 Gigahertz clock speed and creates an adaptive experience on the big LED screen.

It boasts Ultra HD (4K) screen with 3840 x 2160p resolution, 40W speaker output, Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, 120 Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ that brings all pictures with natural colours. The Frame is one of Netflix's recommended TV for the ultimate viewing experience, which the OnePlus TV is not. The latter is expected to support Netflix with a software update in the coming months. It has HDMI x 4, USB ports x 3 and built-in-WiFi. It also supports most of the Over-The-Top content providers including Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and others.

LG 123cm (49 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (49UK6360PTE)

It is available for Rs 58,999 against MRP Rs 68,999. Flipkart will be offering up to Rs 21,500 exchange deal and also an extra discount to customers buying via partner debit/credit cards.

Key features:

Display resolution: Ultra HD (4K), 3840 x 2160p, 60Hz refresh rate

OS: WebOS with LG’s AI ThinQ TV features and built-in Google Assistant

HDMI: 3

USB port: 2

Speaker output: 20W

Content support: Amazon Prime, YouTube, AajTak, Netflix, Content store, Internet browser, hotstar, Alt Balaji, Sun Nxt, Yupp TV, Google Movies

Vu Ultra Smart 80cm (32-inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV (32SM)

It is available for Rs 11,999 against MRP Rs 19,999. Flipkart is offering Rs 3,500 exchange deal and also low cost EMI options.

Key features:

Display resolution: HD Ready 1366 x 768 Pixels, 60Hz refresh rate

OS: Linux

Processor configuration: Quad-core CPU with 1GB RAM and 4GB storage

HDMI: 3

USB port: 2

Speaker output: 20W

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hungama Play, Yupp TV, Daily Motion, AccuWeather, Game Center, Wow TV, icflix, TED, Toon Goggles, Viaway, Plex, TV Browser, VEWD App store, etc

Samsung Super 6 138cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA55NU6100KXXL / UA55NU6100KLXL)

It is available for Rs 55,999 against MRP: Rs 1,04,900. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,500 exchange deal and other lucrative finance options.

Key features:

Display resolution: HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, 60Hz refresh rate

OS: Tizen

Processor configuration: Not mentioned

HDMI: 2

USB port: 1

Speaker output: 20W

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more

Top 5 smart TV deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale



Great Indian Festival Sale now live for Prime members (Picture Credit: Amazon)



TCL 107.88 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43P65US-2019 (Black)

It is available for Rs 21,999 against MRP Rs 53,999 and Amazon will be offering up to Rs 4,510 via exchange deal, Rs 1000 Amazon Pay cashback, lucrative EMI options and more.

Display A+ Grade LED Panel | UHD | HDR PRO | Micro dimming

Resolution: HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, 60Hz refresh rate

OS: Linux

Processor configuration: Mali 400 *2

HDMI: 2

USB port: 1

Speaker output: 20 Watts Output | DTS-Dolby digital sound

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more

Samsung Super 6 125cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV (UA50NU6100-2019 model)

It is available for Rs 47,999 against MRP: Rs 94,900. Amazon is offering up to Rs 21,500 exchange deal and other lucrative finance options.

Key features:

Display resolution: HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels, 60Hz refresh rate

OS: Tizen

Processor configuration: Mali-G51 CPU

HDMI: 2

USB port: 1

Speaker output: 2 speakers with 20W output

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more

Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified Android LED TV KD-43X8000G (Black) (2019 Model)

It is available for Rs 60,900 against MRP: Rs 84,900. Amazon is offering up to Rs 4,500 exchange deal and other lucrative finance options.

Key features:

Display: 4K X-Reality: PRO Every Detail Incredibly Clear | 4K HDR: Wider range of colour, contrast and clarity | Triluminous: Triluminous display maps a wider palette than most other TVs, reproducing every shade and hue

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

OS: Android

Processor configuration: Not mentioned

HDMI: 4

USB port: 3

Speaker output: 20 Watts Output | Clear Audio+: Immersive and Clearer Sound for a lifelike experience

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K UHD Smart LED TV 55UM7290PTD (Ceramic BK + Dark Steel Silver) (2019 Model)

It is available for Rs 53,999 against MRP: Rs 88,990. Amazon is offering up to Rs 17,060 exchange deal and other lucrative finance options.

Key features:

Display: 4K resolution a new standard for high definition | True immersion, even at a wide viewing angle | True color accuracy | 4K active HDR for incredible detail | DTS virtual: X

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 50 hertz

OS: WebOS with AI-based ThinkQ features

Processor configuration: LG Graphic Processor

HDMI: 3

USB port: 3

Speaker output: 20 Watts

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more

Sanyo 107 cm (43 Inches) 4K UHD IPS LED Smart Certified Android TV XT-43A081U (Dark Grey)

It is available for Rs 32,999 against MRP: Rs 52,990. Amazon is offering up to Rs 4,510 exchange deal and other lucrative finance options.

Key features:

Display: IPS 4K Display | 1.07 Billion colour palette | HDR 10 | Brushed Metallic Finish | Slim Bezel| Dolby Digital | Sound Out Feature for Home Theater systems

Resolution: Ultra HD 4K (3840x2160) | Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

OS: Google Certified Android TV | Android Oreo 8.0 | Voice Search through Google Assistant | Chromecast Built-in | Official Google Play App Store | You can download favourite apps, Games, Music | Youtube | Google Play Music | Google Play Movies and TV

Processor configuration: 64-bit class 1.1GHz Cortex-A53 Quad-Core + 2.5GB DDR3 + 16 GB storage

HDMI: 3

USB port: 2

Speaker output: 20 Watts

Content support: Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more

OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1N Pro (Black)



OnePlus TV Q1 series (Picture Credit: OnePlus)



It is available in two variants-- Q1 and Q1 Pro for Rs 69,900 and Rs 99,900, respectively. Amazon is offering up to Rs 4,510 exchange deal, extra Rs 5000 Amazon Pay balance (if paid via online) and other lucrative finance options.

Key features:

Display: QLED 120% NTSC | Bezel Less Design | Support HDR10，HDR10+，HLG decode, Dolby vision certification | Most holistic experience

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) | Motion Rate 480 Hertz

OS: Android TV 9.0

Processor configuration: 64-bit class Gamma Color Magic with Mali G51 MP3| RAM 3 GB | 16 GB Storage

HDMI: 4 HDMI ports (HDMI 2 supports ARC) to connect set top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console

USB port: 3 USB port to connect hard drives and other devices

Speaker output: 50 Watts Output | Alluring sound | Dolby Atmos | Full range 4 Speaker | 2 Tweeter | 2 Sub-woofer

Content support: Amazon Prime, YouTube, Hotstar and more (Netflix support will come later via software update)

Add-ons: Built-In Wifi | Google assistant | Chromecast Built-in |OxygenPlay VOD selection | Screen casting | OnePlus Connect Mobile Sync and control | Bluetooth Stereo mode | File browser(local media player)

