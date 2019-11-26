Best time to buy OnePlus TV, 7T, 7 Pro on Amazon India

OnePlus India to mark the company's five year India debut anniversary is offering discounts on select consumer electronics products.

OnePlus in collaboration with official e-commerce partner, Amazon India announced to cut prices of the OnePlus 7 Pro, 7T and Android TV-powered OnePlus TV for a limited period. The offer ends on December 2.

Furthermore, the company is offering up to Rs 13,220 extra discount and lucrative EMI options on the products.

OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB RAM + 128GB storage), which used to cost Rs 48,999 can be bought for Rs 39,999 and if you are ready to part your old phone for the new OnePlus mobile, you can claim up to Rs 7,100 additional discount. Also, if you have either Axis Bank credit card or HDFC debit/credit card, you can claim a 5% or 10% extra discount.

OnePlus 7 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ (3120 x 1440p) Fluid AMOLED display with 516PPI (pixels per inch), 90Hz refresh rate, sRGB color gamut, 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it comes with a 7nm class Snapdragon 855 chipset, which comes with eight cores (1 x 2.84GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42GHz Kryo 485 + 4x 1.80GHz Kryo 485) and Adreno 640 GPU in addition to dedicated Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine. It has 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 Fast Charging (5V/6A) capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a 48MP primary sensor with dual LED Flash, 7P lens, F1.6 aperture, 1/2.25-inch Sony IMX586 sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, OIS, EIS, and is assisted by 8MP Telephoto lens with F2.4 aperture, 1.0 μm pixel size, OIS, 3x optical zoom and the 16MP Ultra-wide lens with 117-degree Field-Of-View (FOV) and F2.2 aperture.

On the front, it has a pop-up 16MP camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor, F2.0 aperture, and 1.0μm pixel size.

On the other hand, OnePlus 7T (8GB RAM +128GB storage) can be purchased for Rs 34,999 against MRP Rs 37,999. It has similar aforementioned benefits for exchange and bank card deals.

OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ certification. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 7T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and boasts of UFS 3.0 storage. and optimised RAM Boost. It has dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos.

It comes with a 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and can fill up the battery within one hour, 23% quicker than Warp Charge 30.

The camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586, a 0.5-inch large image sensor with a 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS. The primary lens is completed by a 2X zoom lens and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens with an expansive 117-degree field of view. On the front, it has a 16MP sensor.



OnePlus TV series (Picture Credit: OnePlus)



OnePlus TV comes in two variants-- Q1 and the Q1 Pro. There is only one big difference between the two. The latter comes with a built-in motorised 50W output speaker with front-firing eight speakers--two woofers, three tweeters, and four full-range drivers. The rest of the features are the same for both TVs.

The new OnePlus TV Q1 series models come with a 55-inch custom-made 4K QLED screen, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos system, Google-certified Android TV 9.0 OS and is powered by Gamma Color Magic processor.

It also supports Amazon Alexa (via Echo smart speakers), Google Assistant (via OnePlus TV remote). The company has confirmed to the TV will also support Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube.

With HDFC bank card, OnePlus TV Q1 buyers can claim instant Rs 4,000 discount against MRP Rs 69,899. And, for the Q1 Pro, you can claim Rs 5,000 off on launch price of Rs 99,899.

Furthermore, the consumers are entitled to claim up to Rs 13,1000 discount via an exchange offer.

