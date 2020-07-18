Better Home for Work: Google to revamp Gmail for corporates

Google is revamping its G Suite kit in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company, ahead to next week’s Google Cloud conference, has announced that the major update will transform its G Suite productivity tools into a unified app for all of Google’s platforms, including Gmail, Chat, Rooms and Meet.

To curb the problem of constant switching between communication platforms a user might face to keep up with the work from home corporate industry, Google has integrated all its subsidiary platforms; email, chat, video, and voice to release their new initiative, “better home for work”. With Gmail acting as the current epicenter, the update brings deeper integration between Google products, allowing users to perform activities like edit a document as well as video chat at the same time.

Google G Suite VP and GM Javier Soltero underlined the fact that the aim of the update is not only to bring all the tools closer together but also to reduce the task-switching that users are subjected to. “We’re announcing something we’ve been working on since a little bit before I even joined Google last year: a new integrated workspace designed to bring together all the core components of communication and collaboration into a single surface that is not just about bringing these ingredients into the same pane of glass, but also realizes something that’s greater than the sum of its parts,” he told me ahead of today’s announcement. “The degree of integration across the different modes of communication, specifically email, chat, and video calling and voice video calling along with our existing physical existing strength in collaboration.”

The major change currently would be integrating all tools into the same app or window. This comes with several benefits:

You can juggle different operations without switching apps

Setting a Do Not Disturb status, thereby muting all tools notifications in one place

You can search chats as easily as you can search Gmail

The update will be available as an “early access preview” to G Suite customers this week and roll out to all G Suite customers later this year.

