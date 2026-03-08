Between softness and suspicion

<p class="bodytext">He carries a canvas tote printed with a feminist slogan, sips oat milk lattes while quoting bell hooks, and reads novels that win nods from every progressive book club. On Instagram, he posts long threads about emotional healing, punctuated with pastel-toned photos of rainy-window reflections. This is the performative male: Gen Z’s carefully curated version of tenderness, fluent in vulnerability yet always under the gaze of an audience that admires, memes, and mistrusts him equally.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beneath the curated gestures lies a generational tension: caught between inherited stoicism and demands for emotional fluency. Softness has become performance, vulnerability an aesthetic. In an age when every feeling can be broadcast, sincerity is as fragile as it is performative.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Caught between cultural shifts</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Pavitra Shankar, an associate consultant in psychiatry at Aakash Healthcare, sees the rise of the performative male as both a cultural shift and a psychological defence.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The emergence of this figure underscores a generational clash,” she says. “Gen Z men are navigating a world that encourages emotional expression even as they remain internally tethered to older expectations of stoicism.”</p>.Inside India’s ‘friendship reset’: Burnout, boundaries and low-effort bonds.<p class="bodytext">This “embrace of softness” sits on a spectrum. For some young men, it reflects a genuine broadening of emotional intelligence. For others, she says, it functions as a compensatory performance — a carefully managed display meant to deflect the fear of appearing inadequate by traditional masculine standards. Vulnerability, once aestheticised, becomes a kind of shield: a way to gesture at emotional openness without engaging in the discomfort of actual emotional labour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Feminist thinker Aparna Bhatt, former assistant professor of English at Deshbandhu College, University of Delhi, and life skills coach at Twin Win, observes, “Performative masculinity is seductive because it masquerades as progress. He carries a tote bag printed with a feminist slogan, posts about emotional labour, and quotes bell hooks — but the optics often outpace any real commitment. Feminism is measured by action, not aesthetics, and social media applause cannot substitute for accountability.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Clinically, Dr Shankar distinguishes between lived vulnerability and what she calls “curated vulnerability.” Authenticity, she explains, is marked not by gestures but by consistent, often uneasy behavioural patterns that accompany real emotional work: the slow willingness to resolve conflict, establish boundaries, or sit with discomfort.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Curated vulnerability, by contrast, is outward-facing — a repertoire of sensitivity designed for consumption.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It thrives on external validation,” she notes. “It is selective, contextual, and often rehearsed. You see oversized empathy that isn’t backed by sustained action or abrupt shifts in self-presentation depending on the audience.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">As therapeutic language circulates widely on social media, she sees young men increasingly deploying the vocabulary of healing — “trauma,” “holding space,” “emotional safety” — as markers of cultural competence. “What concerns me,” she quips, “is when emotional expression becomes branding. When the language is there, but the internal work is absent, men create a split between the persona they present and the emotional responsibility they actually take.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">This, she suggests, can lead to relational tension, internal conflict, and what she describes as “inflated emotional achievement,” where the performance of empathy substitutes for its practice.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bhatt adds a note of cautious optimism: “Performative engagement can be a first step toward authentic allyship — but only if it evolves into sharing emotional labour, confronting sexism in daily life, and amplifying marginalised voices. Good intentions alone are not enough; the measure of modern masculinity lies in impact and accountability.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Tabish Hashmi, professor of history, sociology and public administration, places this shift in a longer sociocultural arc. “The rise of the ‘performative male’ symbolises less a transformation of masculine identity and more a refined performance shaped by shifting cultural expectations,” he explains. “Although framed through emotional openness and feminist awareness, it often functions as a strategic adaptation — an updated script that preserves existing gendered power while appearing progressive.” The commodification of tenderness, Hashmi argues, is not incidental but structural.<br />“Soft masculinity increasingly risks becoming a marketable aesthetic within platform capitalism,” he says, “where gestures of allyship are curated as consumable content rather than enacted as political commitments. When sensitivity is packaged through lifestyle objects and digital rituals, its critical force is absorbed by branding logics.”<br />The result, he notes, is a flattening of intention: visibility without accountability. This tension between genuine interiority and marketable selfhood lies at the heart of the crisis.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Hyper-visibility</p>.<p class="bodytext">Gen Z’s identity crisis is sharpened by the hyper-surveillance of contemporary digital life, Dr Shankar notes. Many young men want to reject toxic masculinity but fear appearing performative in the process — a tension she calls “the double bind.”<br />“They are expected to be vulnerable,” she says, “but also scrutinised for how that vulnerability appears.” The constant feedback loop of social media accelerates this self-monitoring, intensifying identity anxiety and leaving young men caught between sincerity and self-display. Over time, this oscillation breeds self-doubt, exhaustion, and confusion about what genuine emotional maturity even looks like.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The internet’s role only heightens the internal conflict. The same platforms that champion sensitivity also parody it, with memes and TikTok trends mocking the very figure they helped create. “The cycles of admiration and mockery place young men in a precarious emotional position,” Dr Shankar adds. “The fear of being ridiculed makes emotional expression feel risky, even dangerous. Many retreat into guardedness. Others double down on performance.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Dr Hashmi situates this scepticism within a broader cultural fatigue. “Contemporary scepticism toward overtly ‘woke’ male performances emerges from the saturation of digital spaces with self-consciously progressive gestures,” he says. “The ease with which feminist discourse can be appropriated for social capital has produced a generational fatigue with moral posturing detached from accountability.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The cycles of admiration and mockery he emphasises create a complicated emotional terrain. “Gen Z’s desire for yet mockery of the ‘soft boy’ reflects a deep tension: they crave emotionally open masculinities but distrust their performative commodification,” he further adds. “Irony becomes protection; sincerity risks exposure.” Either way, the cost is intimacy.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Dating: It is complicated</p>.<p class="bodytext">Relationship coach Sidhharrth S Kumaar has observed this shift in dating dynamics firsthand. While soft masculinity has ostensibly created space for emotionally attuned men, the reality, he says, is more complicated.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“In my experience, it has led to confusion — particularly for women,” he says. “Seventy-five per cent of the women I’ve worked with say they’ve encountered men whose projected emotional maturity didn’t match their behaviour.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">For some, the discrepancy between curated vulnerability and real-life behaviour becomes painfully personal. Vridhi Thakur, a college student in Bengaluru, recalls meeting a man online whose feminist sensibilities seemed impeccable. “I met this kind of guy about six months ago, through Instagram. His posts were so full of feminist slogans that I thought, ‘This might be the one.’ He spoke about Woolf, had read The Yellow Wallpaper, and said Sylvia Plath was his favourite — those details drew me in. But as soon as we started meeting in person, by the fourth or fifth date, I realised how wrong I was. In practice, he turned out to be a completely conventional patriarch — dismissive when I said I wanted to start my own business. He told me maybe I could teach, but business was clearly not meant for women like me.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">For Kumaar, the distinction between genuine sensitivity and performative softness lies in the consistency of action. “A man who has truly done the emotional labour does not need to display softness for approval,” he says. “His empathy shows up in conflict, accountability, and the mundane parts of daily life — even when no one is watching.”<br />The mismatch between projected values and lived behaviour is becoming increasingly common, he adds. Many men adopt feminist language because it is socially advantageous in modern dating — often increasing desirability and constructing an image of a “safe” partner.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Dealing with feminist rhetoric</p>.<p class="bodytext">The tell, he says, lies in what happens during conflict and in the sharing of power. “Genuine belief shows up in how he listens when he is disagreed with, how he shares labour, how he takes accountability,” he notes. “Not in the language he uses online.”<br />Some young men acknowledge that the confusion is mutual.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Mumbai-based 20-year-old Nikhil Aggarwal shares, “I think part of the confusion around dating today comes from the collision of social ideals and reality. On social media, hyper-feminist rhetoric is everywhere, often from women who are still figuring out what feminism actually means. It sets up these expectations: a man must check every box to be considered a ‘good’ partner. But in practice, behaviour matters far more than words or online persona. People curate their feeds, perform virtue signalling, and project progressiveness, yet in private, old patterns persist. Gen Z men and women are meeting carefully polished versions of each other, and it’s no wonder dating feels confusing. We’ve been trying to leap to an ideal that will take centuries to achieve, and in the process, sincerity often gets lost.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Virtue signalling at home</p>.<p class="bodytext">The gap between private behaviour and public performance has become a recurring theme in modern relationships. Kumaar estimates that nearly half the couples he works with report some form of “virtue signalling” — partners who project progressive, emotionally aware personas in public but revert to avoidant or traditional patterns in private.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“It weakens trust at a deeper level than people realise,” he says. “It erodes the sense that the person is who they claim to be, and that belief is foundational to intimacy.”<br />Here, too, Dr Hashmi observes the role of social privilege.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Class, caste and urban privilege heavily mediate who can safely embody ‘soft’ masculinity,” he says. “Men with social capital face fewer risks of stigma, allowing their vulnerability to be interpreted as progressive rather than deficient.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Softness, then, is not simply emotional expression — it is a permitted expression. “Those outside elite, metropolitan spheres may be penalised for similar expressions, reinforcing existing hierarchies,” he adds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">In a generation shaped by curated selves — online and offline — the line between real tenderness and its performance is blurring. The crisis is not merely about masculinity but about identity, trust, and the search for sincerity in an age of self-presentation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“A non-performative version of male allyship would prioritise quiet, consistent redistribution of power — sharing domestic labour, challenging misogyny, and relinquishing entitlement without seeking recognition,” adds Dr Hashmi. “</p>.<p class="bodytext">For now, the performative male remains both prototype and parody, symptom and symbol — an emblem of a generation still learning to tell the difference between softness that heals and softness crafted to be seen.</p>.<p><span class="bold">The 'Performative Male' explained</span></p>.<p><span class="bold">• What’s driving it?</span></p>.<p>Gen Z men are caught between old stoicism and new emotional fluency. Curated softness often masks loneliness, uncertainty, and the pressure to be seen as “the good guy” in a hyper-aware culture.</p>.<p>• <span class="bold">Real emotion vs performance</span></p>.<p>Authenticity is steady and unselfconscious. Performance shifts with the audience — tender online, irritable in private, with a widening gap between words and follow-through.</p>.<p>• <span class="bold">When softness becomes strain</span></p>.<p>Gentleness turns into pressure when it becomes a requirement rather than a natural trait. Many men fear being “found out” as less evolved than their persona.</p>.<p>• <span class="bold">Masculinity or rebranding?</span></p>.<p>There is genuine change, but social media rewards aesthetics. Many young men end up curating emotional identities rather than living them.</p>.<p>• <span class="bold">Impact on women</span></p>.<p>Women welcome empathy but recognise over-polished softness. More men are trying to show up emotionally, and more women are quietly asking, Is this rea</p>