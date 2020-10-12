Beware of MalLocker ransomware, Microsoft warns Android users

Google has been steadily scaling up the security to curb the circulation of malware-ridden Android apps. It also formed an alliance with top cybersecurity firms for early detection of bad apps and for a long time, it has been urging consumers not to install apps from websites hosted by unknown publishers. But, looks like, more effort is needed to create more awareness among the public.

Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team has unearthed a deadly strain of malware in apps being shared on third-party app store and shady websites.

"We found a piece of a particularly sophisticated Android ransomware with novel techniques and behavior, exemplifying the rapid evolution of mobile threats that we have also observed on other platforms. The mobile ransomware, detected by Microsoft Defender for Endpoint as AndroidOS/MalLocker.B, is the latest variant of a ransomware family that’s been in the wild for a while but has been evolving non-stop," Microsoft said.

Once the malware-laced app gets installed on the phone, it takes over the system. Unlike other ransomware, which encrypts the storage of the device, MalLocker pushes a full-screen ransom notice on the screen and it doesn't go away. The user can't switch to other apps nor can do any calls and renders the phone useless unless the ransom is paid.



Ransom notice on the mobile screen. Credit: Microsoft



Most common malware uses infinite loops of drawing non-system windows, but in between drawing and redrawing. But, it there is scope for users with good knowledge of mobile software, can go to settings, and uninstall the malicious app from the phone.

But, this MalLocker.B has undergone several stages of evolution to overcome the barriers, and it is really hard to get rid of it from the mobile. It abuses loopholes in system alert window, accessibility features, and, notification services.

Since there is no solution to the malware, Android phone users are advised not to install any apps from a third-party app store or any website. They should only download apps from Google Play only.

