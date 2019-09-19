Big Billion Days: Here's a sneak peek at Flipkart sale

Walmart-owned Flipkart is all geared up to host the Big Billion Days sale next week in India. It is slated to kick-off on September 29 and will conclude on October 4.

Flipkart has promised to offer biggest discounts on mobiles, smart TVs, laptops, portable hard disks, gaming consoles, earphones and other consumer electronics goods such as refrigerators, ACs and more.

In addition to flat waivers, Flipkart in collaboration with finance partners ICICI and Axis Bank is offering 10% instant discounts and no-cost EMIs on select product categories.

Here's what Flipkart is planning to offer on Big Billion Days sale 2019:

Flipkart will be offering up to 75% off on smart TVs, appliances

Close to 90% off on electronics and accessories such as laptop, earphones, DSLR cameras, Bluetooth speakers

Up to 90% off on Flipkart-branded products

Flipkart has allocated dedicated time slots -- 12:00 am, 8:00 am and 4:00 pm--every day for 'Crazy Deals' on mobiles, smart TVs and laptops

There is also Rush Hour sale between 12:00 am and 2:00 am every day on select products with extra discount

Extra 20% off on clothing, beauty, and home decor products

There will flash sale of select products at the lowest prices every hour

Flipkart will also be giving combo deals- buy three products to get an extra 15% discount; if the consumer buys four, they are entitled to get 20% off

Also, if the customer shops for Rs 1,999, they get an extra 15% off and for Rs 2,499 worth purchase, they get an extra 20% off

Flipkart will also be hosting exclusive product launches during Big Billion Days

There will be 'Never before offers' on Apple iPhones -old and new

Flipkart has also teased big discounts on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Rs 34,999 against Rs 70,000 launch price), Realme 3 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S and more

Flipkart has assured good exchange deals on old phones for new models, in addition to lucrative No Cost EMI as low as Rs 499 per month

More than 100 partner offers for SuperCoins and 4X Coins on all partners such as Ola, OYO, PhonePe, UrbanClap, 1mg

For select products, there will be a 10% instant discount and 5% unlimited cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank co-brand card customers

As part of the first stage, Flipkart will begin Big Billion Days sale with special offers on Fashion, smart TVs & appliances, home & furniture, Beauty, smart devices, toys & more on September 29. In the following day (September 30), it will kick off the second phase with offers on mobiles, tablets and related accessories at the lowest prices.

It can be noted that the Flipkart's arch-rival Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival sale in the same timeline next week. This means the Indian consumers will be spoilt for choices.

