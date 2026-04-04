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Homespecials

Bird divorce a bad news, here’s why

Birds separating is not new, but it can also mean the environment around them is changing, writes Aisiri Amin.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 23:29 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 23:29 IST
birdsenvironmentSpecialsScienceStudies

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