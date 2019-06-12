Bizarre Indian practices to attract rain

The year 2019 is expected to record the second-lowest pre-monsoon rains in India in 65 years. Temperatures are soaring with no respite from the rain god. As DH reported earlier, a marriage of two frogs was organised in Udupi to invite the rains.

Over time and age, people have taken up to several practices in a bid to attract some rain.

DH brings to you a list of bizarre rituals practiced across the country to appease the rain god:

Varuna Yajna

Priests come together for the Varuna Yajna or Parjanya Yajna by immersing themselves in barrels of water and chanting the name of the Lord Varuna (the water god in Hindu mythology) 1,000 times as prayers for rain. This was conducted recently in Karnataka where temple priests performed the special puja for good rainfall.

Kappa Talli

The Kappa Talli dance is practiced in parts of Andhra Pradesh to please the rain god, Varuna, into blessing the people with rain. The folk dance requires two men shouldering a pole horizontally, with a frog tied in the middle to go house to house, singing a folk song and collecting uncooked rice, that is later cooked and eaten together by the community.

Mud-caked children

In Nari Bari, near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, young boys are made to lie in sludge with their backs caked in mud, nearly naked, with folded hands, asking the Gods to have mercy with the hope of inducing the gods to make it rain.

Exile to the forest

There is a belief in certain villages in Telangana that the Gods will heed to their penance and make it rain if they leave their homes and spend the day in the forest as part of an exile, Vanavasam. The people of Talivela Village, including the wife of a senior minister, participated in one such ritual to help bring the rain.

Women ploughing the fields naked

Dozens of women who have probably never stepped out of the house without a pallu covering their faces, go to plough the fields at night in Uttar Pradesh naked as part of the custom to bring in rains. Before they head out, an elaborate all-woman Indra puja is generally performed.