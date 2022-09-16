BJP, Congress wary of BBMP polls

India’s IT capital Bengaluru is being run, for the last two years, by senior bureaucrats, whose interactions with citizens are limited.

The BBMP has not had an elected body since September 2020, because the BJP government’s decision to pass an exclusive law for Bengaluru delayed polls as it entailed increasing the number of municipal wards from 198 to 243.

While the government notified the new BBMP Act in December 2020, the exercise of redrawing ward boundaries went on for one-and-a-half years. The ward delimitation report was finally notified in July 2022. Polls will depend on the High Court, which is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the delimitation report on September 21.

While the BBMP did not have an elected council even as Bengaluru faced a number of challenges – The covid-19 pandemic, broken roads and the devastating floods – there was little outrage, except a pocket of civic activists, against the delay in holding municipal elections. This is attributed to both lack of understanding of the city government, as well as the negative perception residents have of councillors, who have a poor track record of enforcing rules.

“Our recent survey found that 97% of the participants knew the name of India’s prime minister. About 83% knew the chief minister’s name.

When it came to the mayor’s name, only 17% knew it,” Srinivas Alavilli, head of civic participation at Janaagraha, says.

Sneha Nandihal from I Change Indiranagar, a citizens collective, says she doesn’t miss councillors, at least in her ward. “Officials enjoy a leeway to enforce rules without coming under the duress of councillors. The MLA, who is supposed to legislate, is more than happy to respond to grievances,” she says.

There are 27 assembly constituencies in Bengaluru’s municipal limits. With 15 MLAs, the BJP has an advantage over the Congress, which has 11. The JD(S) holds just one segment. Also, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s cabinet has seven ministers representing the city.

Going by the last major urban local body (ULB) elections that were held in December 2021, when the Congress came first, the BJP remains wary of BBMP elections. Last year’s result set off alarm bells in the BJP as it was seen as a sign of anti-incumbency.

Even Congress, while banking on Bengaluru’s infrastructure woes to win votes, appears to be wary of the polls, whose outcome would have a bearing on the state assembly polls.

The AAP, among other new parties, will make the forthcoming election all the more interesting.

And, the JD(S) continues to fancy its chances of being the ‘kingmaker’.