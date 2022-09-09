Board games with a touch of luxury

Board games with a touch of luxury

These collectibles come in premium wood, with brass and crystal details

DHNS
  • Sep 09 2022, 23:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 02:47 ist
Price: Rs 4.96 lakh (farfetch.com)

Black-gold chess set

The Haas Brothers collection from L’Objet is handcrafted from stone and has individually sculpted brass pieces. It comes in a luxury gift box.

Crystal checkers

Here’s a metal and crystal-embellished checkers set from Rosantica.

Dominoes set

The L’Objet’s dominoes set is crafted from mahogany wood, and each piece is inlaid with details in brass. It comes with a matching box.

Scrabble with drawer

This heirloom edition scrabble from WS Game Company, features an integrated
storage drawer.

The board game is made with tiger maple, rosewood veneers and a letter tile grid. It also comes with a faux suede tile storage pouch and a sand timer.

Handcrafted

Made with 925 sterling silver, this vintage ludo board game is handcrafted. Its dimension are 12x12 inches.

Row game

This big four-in-a-row game from GoSports can be setup indoors and outdoors. It is crafted from premium wood and painted white.

Silver touch

This 925 sterling silver snake and ladders set is set on a wooden base. Its dimensions are 12x12 inches.

