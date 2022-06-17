Books get a new lease on life on social media

There is a thriving community of readers called 'bookstagrammers' on Instagram

Pragya Roy Barman
Pragya Roy Barman,
  • Jun 17 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2022, 05:39 ist
'Bookstagrammers' share reviews, recommendations and ratings on books they have read. Credit: iStock Photo

Giving the lie to the prophets of doom, reading is making a comeback in the most Gen Z-est way possible— through social media.

Instagram has carved out a nice, cosy corner of itself for bibliophiles and given birth to what is now popularly known as Bookstagram. Readers use the space to post aesthetic pictures of their current and favourite reads, review them and leave recommendations for others. 

This virtual book club has expanded globally to host a community of readers who discuss their shared love of reading. And the torchbearers are the Bookstagrammers, influencers who post content of their regular reads with detailed reviews and ratings. 

Hari Krishnan Prasath, a Marketing Executive from Coonoor who has a blog called @theobviousmystery, is one of many drawn to this community. 

“Initially, it was a means to find like-minded people and discover the books they had to offer. Later, I decided to use the platform to give a fighting chance to books that deserve to be read but aren’t well known,” he said to Deccan Herald.

Created on a whim, Prasath's Instagram account has helped reconnect him to a hobby inspired by his father and three library cards.

“Lately, I’ve been driven, mostly by this community, to read consistently,” said Prasath. “I’ve been part of several reading communities across the globe, helped people find their favourite book and got assistance when I needed something beautiful to read.”

The aesthetics of a beautiful book beside a cup of coffee in a comfortable reading nook has been known to inspire people to take up a book. 

Publishing houses now approach Bookstagrammers to post about their books for publicity. Authors send them early releases to be reviewed and rated on their account before a book is launched. Often, famous Bookstagrammers hold meets and interviews with authors and are invited to conferences and signings to provide insights on the writing and narrative style. 

The pandemic led to many more readers joining this online community. 

Hari has had hundreds of people approach him for suggestions for their first read, and many have become bibliophiles of their own accord.

