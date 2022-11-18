Books on climate change

The 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference ended in Egypt, on Friday. Four books introduce you to the subject

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2022, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 06:13 ist
The lonely polar bear

 The Lorax

Author: Dr Suess

A classic story first published in 1971, ‘The Lorax’ paints a clear picture of the harmful effects caused due to exploiting the planet’s natural resources. Complete with whimsical illustrations and the author’s trademark rhymes, the book gets across the point of how human greed can cause long-term environmental harm. 

Sydney & Simon: Go Green!

Author: Paul A Reynolds 

Illustrator: Peter H Reynolds

The illustrated chapter book follows the journey of young twin mice as they observe how trash accumulates at their home and school. The twins end up collecting data about the harmful habits of their community and use simple resources to spread the message of going green among their peers. The inspiring tale prompts you to take a closer look at your own recycling habits. 

What Is Climate Change?

Author: Gail Herman 

Illustrator: John Hinderliter

This informative book explores the topic of climate change in a simplified manner. It not only focuses on environmental issues but also the social and political issues that impact our planet. Herman uses scientific data to bring to light the facts looming threat of global warming and climate change. 

The Lonely Polar Bear

Author: Khoa Le

Set in a crumbling Arctic world, affected by global warming, this moving book by Khoa Le is the tale of a lone polar bear stuck in a furious storm, with his mother nowhere to be found. The story not only enthralls you with the beauty of the Arctic world but also helps you in understand the concept of climate change.

(All books mentioned are available online.)

