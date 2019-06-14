Bose Frames: Sunglasses-cum-headphone launched in India

Popular audio system-maker Bose launched a new smart earphone dubbed as Frames that comes in disguise of a pair of sunglasses in India.

Despite the unusual form factor, Bose Frames promises to offer the functionality and performance of wireless headphones.

It is said to be the tiniest, thinnest, most lightweight Bose system ever. Bose Frames boasts proprietary open-ear design, which offers premium micro-acoustics, voice control, and personal audio experience and users can stream music and information, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants from — while keeping playlists, entertainment, and conversations private.

For touch and voice control, an ultra-small microphone and multi-function button are embedded on the right temple for power and pairing, Siri and Google Assistant, calls and commands, or to pause and skip songs. Consumers can also install the Bose Connect app to get additional control for now, and the company says, it will be releasing a software update for new experiences in the future — such as the Bose AR (Augment Reality.

For those unaware, Bose AR is different from previous AR glasses from Google or other brands, which tend to project images or information on the spectacles and is quite distracting. Instead, Bose AR leverages on its audio expertise.

Once the Bose Frames are paired with the companion mobile, it will know where the user is and what they're facing using a 9-axis head motion sensor and the GPS from the Apple iPhone or Android device — and automatically adds a layer of audio through Bose AR apps, connecting that place and time, which will be beneficial while traveling in exotic places and other use cases such as learning, entertainment, gaming, and more. It’s all accessible through the ease of downloading and listening, making Bose Frames better over time, the company noted.

Bose Frames, which weigh just 45 g, come with tinted lens and can block up to 99% of UVA/UVB rays. The consumers will also have the option to replace them with a non-polarised or a polarised lens with other Frames’ accessories.

As far as the battery life is concerned, Bose Frames can offer up to 3.5 hours for playback and up to 12 hours on standby. It comes with a lithium battery that connects to an included pogo-pin cable for charging and it takes an average of two hours to get fully recharged. For smudges and storage, they come with a cloth bag and a protective case.

Bose Frames come in Matte Black and two universal styles — the larger version Alto (with square and angled design) and smaller Rondo (with rounded design)--for Rs 21,900 and will be available for purchase later this month from June 20 onwards in select authorised stores in India.

The Bose Frames Lens Collection non-polarized and polarized lenses will retail for Rs 1,990 and Rs 2,990 respectively.