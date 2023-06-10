Brighten up those corners

Often, big rooms and spacious homes have corners that go unused. Decorating these spaces can be challenging and require unique solutions. Experts suggest some simple ideas.

Reading nook

If you have a stack of books and are looking for a place to stock them, the corner of a room would be an ideal spot.

Mumbai-based architect and interior designer Indrajit Kher, suggests finding a shelf or slabs of wood that can fit the corner of the room. “Such a setup can be added in random corners of rooms or even under staircases to give a mini library look,” he says.

Look for small plants like succulents that can be added to the setup or bigger plants that be placed on the floor, he adds. Add comfortable seating like two chairs with a table and a soft light or a sofa with some throw pillows, to complete it.

Wine time

For those who like to be able to access a drink easily, a wine closet would be a good idea for the corner, Indrajit says. Find a cabinet that fits into the corner and place some cosy seating near the same, so as to enjoy your drink with a book, on those lazy days. “You could also add a small fridge to the corner for other drinks,” he adds.

Mini office

The pandemic led to many creating office setups at home. However, if you haven’t already, here’s the best way to utilise that extra space in the room.

Sethu Krishna, an interior designer from Chennai, says, “The most efficient way to decorate a corner is to add a standing desk with plug points, so that you can plug in your electronics, when needed.” If you would prefer a more conventional design, select a corner desk, along with a comfortable and ergonomic chair, where you can work out of the entire day.

“Turning a corner of the room into a work space often allows more space in the room for artwork and other elements,” she says.

The room also looks more spacious and relaxing with such a design, Sethu adds.

Wall canvas

Appeal to your artistic side by either adding small frames in different shapes to the corner, or painting the wall of the corner itself. “If you have family pictures from trips or quirky frames, place them here to make it a family memory corner. If you are big on quotes and other works, you could also add frames with Zen doodles or inspiring quotes,” says Sethu.

Otherwise paint the corner — for example, if it’s a children’s room, select a space or water theme or something similar.

Closet space

There is never enough space to store your belongings and clothes, Sethu says, adding that corners can be turned into closets. “Add a mini closet to the corner or just instal two rods in the gap, on which you can hang things via hangers. Add a shelf or small cabinet. This way you could tuck away shoes or clothes or accessories that you want to access on your way out,” she adds.

Seating area

If your house has a large glass window or a room with an open view, place an L-shaped sofa near the corner. “Sit and relax with a book or just enjoy the view outside from the corner,” says Indrajit.