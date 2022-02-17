British Council grant to benefit Indian craftspeople

The British Council has announced its awardees for its global programme Crafting Futures: India-UK Collaboration Scheme 2022.

The grants are given jointly to two organisations, one in India and another in the UK. This year, the Jaipur Rugs Foundation and the University of Arts London; IICD (International Institute of Crafts and Design, Jaipur) and the West Dean College of Arts and Conservation; and the University of Liverpool and the INTACH Hooghly Chapter have been shortlisted to further cross-cultural exchange and shared learning opportunities.

Last year, the first round of the Crafting Futures India-UK scheme worked on some exciting projects—vocational training of Pinguli puppetry artisans in Maharashtra; improving the livelihoods of skilled craftswomen in Gujarat through new product designs and modern marketing methods and a collaboration to develop an international artists' residency with 72 potter families of Gundiyali in Gujarat.

The programme aims to address the skill gaps present in Indian artisan communities and help them expand their economic opportunities through design and entrepreneurship.

This year, the Jaipur Rugs Foundation, an NGO working for entrepreneurship development and social development of craftspeople working in the carpet industry, and the University of Arts London will collaborate to help rural women learn new skills in craft to earn dignified incomes and gain financial independence irrespective of their formal education.

“The project is a catalyst in upskilling artisans, which will open their doors to more financial opportunities,” said Parul Kavia, spokesperson for the Jaipur Rugs Foundation. “It aims at unleashing human potential and creating financial independence by uplifting rural women artisans. It helps us showcase crafts on a global platform."

Their partner, the University of Arts London, through its constituent college, Central Saint Martins, will collaborate with Jaipur Rugs over the next 14 months with support from the British Council Crafting Futures India Fund to build new textile entrepreneurial opportunities.

The partnership between IICD, an academic institution offering graduate and postgraduate courses in craft design, and the West Dean College of Arts and Conservation, will focus on the potters of Baswa district in Jaipur. There will be an exchange of knowledge between the ceramic practises of India and the UK, concentrating on design and technology.

The third partnership between the University of Liverpool and INTACH Hooghly Chapter will work with women artisans in Kolkata who work in the silk industry. With Patch-WORK, West Bengal a silk on batik craft and e-commerce network, the partners will train the artisans with new business skills and create products for the global market.

Jonathan Kennedy, Director Arts India, British Council, said in a press release that India’s arts and craft industry has suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic with crafts organisations, women artists and artisans losing livelihoods.

“I’m delighted British Council has been able to continue our commitment to strengthening the Indian crafts sector, for improving livelihoods, and developing contemporary craft skills and traditions with a series of new UK partnerships,” he said. “The abundant innovation and vibrancy in the projects this year will support social, cultural, and economic change with the India and UK craft collaborations.”

Shashi Sunny, a lifestyle, celebrity and travel feature writer has worked in a senior capacity with leading publishing houses.