Buyer's guide: Affordable phones with good cameras

Working from home and studying online has become a new normal, but being isolated and doing the same chores for long hours, the mind gets stressed. It is a good practice to keep ourselves away from depressing news in the media.

Taking a small tour around the house, garden and capturing photos of simple things and sharing it on social media, not only make our mind refreshing but also others viewing the pictures too get a good distraction.

There are lots of affordable phones with good cameras, but it is hard to find the right model.

DH lists five value-for-money mobiles with the decent camera hardware.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The new Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with one of the best camera hardware in the mid-range segment.

It boasts feature-rich quad-camera module- main 108MP (1/1.52-inch Samsung HM2 sensor with 0.7μm pixel size)+ 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide sensor + 2MP depth + 5MP tele-macro camera- with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chat.



It also supports 4K at 30fps (frames per second), 1080p at 30/60/120fp and 720p at 960fps (slow motion) video recording.

Other notable aspects include 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) with super AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, IP52 rating, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core CPU, Adreno 618 graphics engine, Android 11-based MIUI 12 (new v12.5 coming soon), 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1)/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes in three configurations--6GB + 64GB, 6GB RAM +128GB storage and 8GB + 128GB storage-- Rs 18, 999,Rs 19,999 and Rs 21, 999, respectively.

Even the other two variants-- Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 too come with a good camera worth the asking price.

Motorola Moto G60

The new Moto G60 houses a feature-rich triple-camera module. It is one of the very few phones to boast-- main 108MP sensor with a 1/1.52-inch Samsung HM2 sensor with 7P lens, 0.7μm pixel size, and f/1.7 aperture. It is backed 8MP ultra-wide sensor (also supports 2.5cm macro shots, f/2.2) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash.

On the front, it features 32MP (f/2.2 aperture) with a dedicated LED flash.



Other features include a 6.8-inch full HD+ screen and support a 120Hz display refresh rate, HDR10, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core chipset backed by Adreno 618 GPU, Android 11 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1, expandable up to 1TB), and a 6000mAh battery with support for 20W TurboPower fast charging via Type-C cable.

The Moto G60 will be available in one configuration-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A32 boasts quad-camera module-- a 64MP (f/1.8) + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor (f/2.2 ) + 5MP depth sensor and 5MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 20MP (f/2.2) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Another notable aspect is the AltZLife feature. It promises to enhance smartphone privacy level. Users can quickly and easily switch between normal mode and private mode (Secure Folder) by simply double-clicking on the power key.



It also comes with a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-U display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield, in-display fingerprint sensor, a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core CPU, 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU backed by Android 11-based One UI 3, 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card), and a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charger.

Samsung Galaxy A32 comes in four colors-- black, blue, violet and white-- and costs Rs 21,999.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G

It also boasts a triple camera module- main 48MP( f/1.8) backed by 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.3) and 2MP 4cm macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 16MP (f/2.1) sensor.



Other stipulated features include 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and inside, it packs 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) ccta Core CPU backed by Android 10-based realme UI, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable memory via microSD), 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 30W fast Dart Charge, and triple slots (nano SIM 1 + nano SIM 2 + microSD).

The Narzo 30 Pro 5G comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

The Redmi 9 Prime comes packed with a quad-camera module-- the main 13MP (with f/2.2 aperture), an 8MP 118.2-degree ultra-wide angle lens (with f/2.2 aperture), a 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP 4cm macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash.

It also features an 8MP front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi's budget phone takes really good pictures in almost all lighting conditions compared to the rival brands in its class.



Other stipulated features include 6.53-inch full HD+ (2340 × 1080p) LCD screen with a pixel density of 400 ppi (pixels per inch), protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield, 12nm class MediaTek Helio G80 (2GHz Cortex-A75 x 2 cores + 2GHz 6x Cortex-A55 x 6 cores) octa-core processor backed by 950MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 graphics engine with Android 10 with MIUI 11 (upgradable to MIUI 12), 4GB LPPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable memory up to 512GB via microSD) and a 5,000mAh battery with a 10W charger.

The Redmi 9 Prime costs Rs 9,999 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 128GB storage model.

