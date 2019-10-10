Camera-centric phone Motorola One Macro launched

After launching the Moro One Action, Motorola launched the new photography-centric mobile One Macro in India.

The new Motorola One Macro boasts a triple camera module-- primary 13MP (with F2.0 aperture), 2MP for Macro and 2MP (F2.2 aperture) with LED flash and a dedicated laser autofocus sensor on the back. The company proclaims that the dedicated macro lens will enable the phone's camera to capture sharp images in close up angles.

It also features an 8MP front snapper with F2.2 aperture, which is good enough to get decent selfies.

Motorola One Macro sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720p) Max Vision display and on the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell and fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, it comes with a 12nm class MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core (2.1GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2GHz Cortex A53 x 4) backed by Mali-G72 GPU, Android 9.0 Pie OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB storage) and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage. It also supports a 10W charger with a Type-C port.

The company will be offering the Motorola One Macro in Space Blue colour for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart from October 12 onwards.

Motorola One Macro vs competition

The new Motorola One Macro will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 8, Realme 5 Pro and Nokia 6.1, among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.