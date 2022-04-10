Cancer Daily Horoscope - April 11, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 9
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'More explosives' for razing Noida twin towers: Experts
Indian women lose 0-3 to Netherlands in Junior WC semis
Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet
Space boosting design ideas for a living room
217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India
Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave
Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos
How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts