Cancer Daily Horoscope - April 29, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options.
Lucky Colour: lavender
Lucky number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Jiah Khan case: Celeb suicides that turned into cases
Warming seas threat to life in ocean's 'twilight zone'
'Transformers: Rise of the Beast trailer released
In Pics | 10 interesting facts about 'Ponniyin Selvan'
A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date
Filmfare Awards 2023: 'Gangubai', 'Badhaai Do' win big
Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation
DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon
Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30
Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years