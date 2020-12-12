Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

A relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks.
Lucky color: Lavender
Lucky number: 5
Lucky gem: Natural Pearl
