Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020

Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 01:00 ist

Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.                                

Colour: Purple  

Number: 3
 

Cancer Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

