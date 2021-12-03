Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021

Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 3, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 00:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A good friend is a turncoat today. Try not to put all your eggs in one basket. Money may be hard to get your hands on today so try to have a back-up plan.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 3

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cancer Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 