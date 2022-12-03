Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022

Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 4, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 03 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 00:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite sex today.

Lucky Colour: Coffee.

Lucky Number: 7.
 

Cancer Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

