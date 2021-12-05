Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 5, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Velvet-Black
Lucky Number: 7
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Meat, nutrition and the unpalatable politics of food
The three bowlers in Test cricket's 'Perfect 10' club
Total solar eclipse plunges Antarctica into darkness
A chewing gum that could reduce Covid transmission?
1 in 3 Indians step out without masks, survey finds
In Iraq, little people football team dreams big