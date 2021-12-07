Cancer Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Do not make any decisions in haste. Self-deception about relationships is a problem. You will be up and down emotionally. Relaxing and trusting that things will be okay if you take some needed rest can be difficult for you these days, but very necessary.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 2
