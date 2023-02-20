Cancer Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number: 5
