Cancer Daily Horoscope - May 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Financial issues may get sorted out today. Speculations to be avoided. Children cause worry. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Lucky Colour: Bronze
Lucky Number: 5
