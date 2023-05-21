Cancer Daily Horoscope – May 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it's just a waste of precious energy. Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. Colour: Indigo Number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Can the writers' strike fix Hollywood?
B'luru plastered with Siddaramaiah, Rahul posters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ‘Saindhav’ look unveiled
3 more cheetahs released at MP's Kuno, count rises to 6
Africans evacuated from Sudan share their stories
Once popular, J&K horologists see their 'art' dying
Did life evolve more than once? Scientists seek answer
Excitement mounts in Cannes for DiCaprio-Scorsese epic
30% of species could be lost at 2.5°C of warming
NASA taps Bezos's Blue Origin to build Moon lander