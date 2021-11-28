Cancer Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

Cancer Daily Horoscope - November 29, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 00:02 ist

Watch out for quarrelsome people and avoid arguing as it’s just a waste of precious energy. Don’t rely too much on other people’s commitments, as you may be let down. Take precautions against seasonal allergies. 

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 5 

 

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Cancer Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 