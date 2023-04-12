Capricorn Daily Horoscope – April 12, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: White | Number: 1
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Mangaluru's Pilikula Biological Park gets Asiatic lion
Uzbekistan invites India EC to witness April referendum
'1 in 5 Americans have a family member killed by guns'
Jupiter’s moons hide giant subsurface oceans
Ups and downs of global nuclear industry
Salman's film trailer gets trolled for 'cringe' scenes