Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 13, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 13 2021, 02:42 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 02:42 ist

Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers.

Lucky colour: Garnet        

Lucky number: 3  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

DH Toon | Kumbh brings people together amid Covid spike

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

A reluctant star heads home with the green jacket

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

In Pics | BAFTA 2021: Winners in key categories

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

Kerala's dancing medicos inspire cops in vaccine push

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

This bar offers a glimpse of a world without Covid-19

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

Five new animal species discovered in Tibet

 