Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

  • Apr 21 2023, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 02:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable.  Look out for exciting new things in romance and love. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Lucky colour: Indigo. Lucky number:   7.   

