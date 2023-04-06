Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 7, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Try not to obsess over things from the past, make the most of your present moment. Pay attention to your dreams, your sleep patterns may change and some premonitions may come true.
Lucky Colour: violet
Lucky Number: 8
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study
Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison
Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears
Siddharth Anand to direct YRF's 'Tiger vs Pathaan'
King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links
We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors