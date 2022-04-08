Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 9, 2022

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - April 9, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2022, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2022, 22:53 ist

Curb has a tendency to be introspective. Things seem unmanageable now, but an unseen hand is pushing things your way. Make money using your ingenuity and creative talent.

Lucky Colour: Jade

Lucky Number: 6

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2022
Horoscope

What's Brewing

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

UK truck drivers report 20 mile queue to Dover

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

Korean queen's curious Indian connect

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

IIT-K named among top engineering varsities in world

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

Richer than the Queen: UK FM's mega-wealthy wife

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

When art collectors threw away NFTs worth millions

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Woman delivers baby under cellphone light in Andhra

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

Want to count penguins? This Antarctic base is hiring

 