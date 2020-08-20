Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 20, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position.
- Lucky color: Red
- Lucky gem: Ble Sapphire
- Lucky number: 9
Tokyo now has transparent public toilets, here's why
Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food
Giant Panda pregnancy cheers US national zoo
80 years since Trotsky assassinated by Stalin agent
Asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA
The Lead: Rahul Khanna on Hollywood, dogs and more