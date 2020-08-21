Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 21, 2020

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 21 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 01:00 ist

Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Learn to trust more and believe that everything happens for a reason. Develop your sense of fair play.

  • Lucky color: Copper
  • Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire
  • Lucky number: 7
     

Capricorn Horoscope
Zodiac
Horoscope

