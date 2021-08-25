Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 25, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 25 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 25 2021, 00:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 00:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. Get help to finish a project if you need it. Control your emotions and everything will fall into place.

Lucky Colour: Silver    

Lucky Number:  6          

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

In Pics: How top popular websites used to look like

In Pics: How top popular websites used to look like

AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions

AI chatbot 'always there', say China's lonely millions

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

UAE suspends visa-on-arrival for passengers from India

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

'Taliban's treatment of women will mark red line'

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

Buildings built with thermocol could be quake-resistant

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

RT-PCR can predict Covid severity: IISc study

 