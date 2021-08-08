Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 8, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 8, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 08 2021, 00:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2021, 00:08 ist

Try to entertain an important client today.. Don't be too quick to sign documents. Be discreet about your personal life. An old issue that you thought resolved may crop up now.

Lucky colour: Orange     

Lucky number: 2

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

The day golf won over the Indian sports fans

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

In Pics: Karnataka Cabinet ministers & their portfolios

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Stunning views of Aurora Australis captured by ISS

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

Old Arctic sea ice blown into melt zone by winter winds

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

NASA's Mars rover foiled in first attempt to grab rock

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

DH Toon | Casteism: India's worst open secret

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

This Maharashtra district is now Covid-free

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

Canada's Quinn becomes first trans Olympic medallist

 