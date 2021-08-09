Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 9, 2021

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - August 9, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 09 2021, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2021, 00:45 ist

You are a hot favourite this day. Try to strike a balance. Loosen the purse strings, let your hair down, and rock! Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make for a better working routine.

Lucky colour: Scarlet  

Lucky number: 2

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope 2021
Horoscope

What's Brewing

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Bonjour Paris: Olympic focus switches to 2024

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Anand Mahindra recalls when a room at Taj cost Rs 6

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Shared gold, knitting: Memorable moments of Tokyo 2020

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Metaverse: A high-tech plan to Facebookify the world

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

Google honours India's first woman pilot with a doodle

 