Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 12, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 12 2020, 03:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 03:41 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

You are open to new ideas, commitments. You have a flair for doing the right thing. You can learn a great deal more if you listen rather than react. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.

Lucky color: Red

Lucky number: 9

Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is worki

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

A peacock dance in the stellar realms

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

How our immune system uses memory to treat injuries

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

5 key severe Covid genes found, suggesting drug targets

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

Man-made stuff outweighs all life on Earth: Study

 