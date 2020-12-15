Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 15, 2020

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 15, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 15 2020, 01:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2020, 01:00 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Your significant other is moody. Communication is the key to happiness both for the single as well as the committed. Travel plans need to be worked out. A long-distance pilgrimage could be in the offing.

Lucky color: Plum

Lucky number: 1

Lucky gem: Blue Sapphire

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

