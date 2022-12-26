Capricorn Daily Horoscope – December 26, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look bad. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy.
Lucky Number: 1.
