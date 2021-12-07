Capricorn Daily Horoscope - December 7, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

Be discreet about your personal life. Your meticulous work brings you many admirers. A time to let go of old prejudices. A time of change, growth and renewal.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 8
