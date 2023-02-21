Capricorn Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 4
