Capricorn Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023

Capricorn Daily Horoscope – February 21, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 21 2023, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 21 2023, 00:04 ist

Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired.  Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.

Lucky Colour: Mustard    

Lucky Number: 4

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Capricorn Horoscope
Horoscope
Zodiac

What's Brewing

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

I've evolved as an actor, my likes are diminishing: SRK

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Hair to Eternity: US presidential hair heading to space

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

Odisha: Drone delivers govt pension to disabled man

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

What is the safest seat on an airplane?

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

'K'taka, 13 other states vulnerable to climate hazards'

 