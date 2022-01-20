Capricorn Daily Horoscope - January 20, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

You are a very family-oriented person and will go out of your way to maintain peace at home. But your elder sibling – a brother or a sister is pulling you in for a very unnecessary quarrel. Best to talk it over and clear the air. A lucky day with a fun outing at the end.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine
Lucky Number: 3
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Spaniard recognised as world's oldest man dies at 112
Tonga eruption reveals weakness in communication system
New lizard species discovered in Arunachal Pradesh
Marital rape is rape, treat it as crime
What’s all the hype about the metaverse?
F1 should not assume Hamilton will stay: McLaren boss
Not possible to end coronavirus, says WHO official