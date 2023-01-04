Capricorn Daily Horoscope - January 4, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

You feel that your close ones have not been supportive and feel let down at some core level. Sometimes it’s your own expectations that could also be the culprit. People can give you only so much, and the sooner you accept it you can make peace and your relationship can soar, and get healthier too. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 6
