Capricorn Daily Horoscope - July 10, 2021 | Free Online Astrology

You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. The sun in your sign makes you gung-ho, but slow down, and take a close look at someone you trust.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 5
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lionel Messi tries to slay his ghosts
Billionaires who’re gearing up to blast into space
Olympic fan's world record dream shattered by Tokyo ban
Should plant-based burgers be considered ‘junk food’?
'Microchip manicure' turns nails into data storage unit
What you need to know about global minimum tax deal
Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky
Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art