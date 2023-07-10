Capricorn Daily Horoscope - July 10, 2023 | Free Online Astrology

CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): Listen to other people’s ideas and try to change your perspective about a situation. Use your basic courage to resolve a situation and bring harmony to a relationship. Accept the power of your emotional energy and use that constructively
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Number: 7
