Capricorn Daily Horoscope - July 2, 2020

Capricorn Daily Horoscope - July 2, 2020 | Free Online Astrology

  • Jul 02 2020, 00:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 00:45 ist

A younger sibling could demand time and attention.  Much is happening in the career front - watch out for that office sneak. The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life.

Lucky Colour: Emerald

Lucky Number: 6     

