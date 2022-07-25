Capricorn Daily Horoscope - July 25, 2022 | Free Online Astrology

Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make better working routine.
Lucky Colour: Plum.
Lucky Number: 7.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics: Wildfires rage across US, Europe
Manipur's all-trans football team awaits recognition
How this K'taka school persevered to escape closure
Cricketers at crossroads: To break or not to break
With Sindhu, Srikanth, India's hopes high for badminton
Had 'goosebumps' watching Neeraj: Anju Bobby George
Big B talks about 'KBC', contestants' 'inspiring' tales
When mammals’ ancestors became warm-blooded